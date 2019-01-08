Lakers Rumors: Luke Walton Not in 'Imminent Danger' of Being Fired as HC

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

With his status seemingly determined by the previous game's result, Luke Walton doesn't appear to be on the verge of losing his job as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, Walton is not in "imminent danger" of losing his job with the Lakers this season.



Rumblings about Walton's job status have been ongoing all season. Per Bovada (h/t CBSSports.com's Jack Maloney), the 38-year-old had the highest odds among NBA coaches to be fired after the Lakers started 0-3.

Lakers President Magic Johnson admonished Walton in early November after consecutive road losses dropped their record to 3-5, per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Walton appeared to secure a small safety net when the Lakers won 14 of 19 games from Nov. 7-Dec. 15 to climb a season-high seven games over .500 (18-11).

Since LeBron James' groin injury suffered during Los Angeles' Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors, the team has gone 2-5 without the four-time NBA MVP in the lineup.

The Lakers currently own the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, 1.5 games ahead of the Sacramento Kings.

Walton is 83-122 in two-plus seasons as Lakers head coach. He has yet to post a winning record or make the playoffs leading the team.