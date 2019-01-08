Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Buys $250M, 357-Foot Long Superyacht with 2 Helipads

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

When you own the most valuable franchise in the NFL, you can afford to invest in luxurious and extravagant items to showcase your wealth.

Per TMZ Sports, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spent $250 million on a 357-foot yacht with two helipads and a gymnasium, massage room, steam room, plunge pool and rain shower as an early Christmas present to himself and his family Dec. 20.

Ben Rogers of 105.3 The Fan shared pictures of what Jones' new purchase looks like:

Pascale Reymond, who helped design the yacht, explained to TMZ it was created to fit the tastes and style Jones prefers.

"We worked very closely with the owner to find the perfect artisans and craftsmen in creating bespoke artworks, fabrics and signature furniture pieces that reflect the owner's style and essence and combine to create a warm, inviting environment for all on board," Reymond said.

Per Forbes, Jones' net worth is $6.8 billion, and the Cowboys account for $5 billion of that total.

It's bold on Jones' part to set the bar for Christmas presents that high before his family had a chance to give gifts on the holiday. Fortunately, since it was specially designed, it's unlikely anyone would get him a duplicate yacht that would need to be exchanged.