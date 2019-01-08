Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots Odds, Divisional NFL Betting Pick

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots own the recent eight-game series with the Chargers, winning seven straight up, including two in the playoffs, and six against the spread. Can the Patriots continue that dominance when they host the Los Angeles Chargers for an AFC Divisional Round bout Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, Massachusetts?

NFL point spread: The Patriots opened as five-point favorites; the total was 48.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 31.5-12.4 Patriots (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Chargers can cover the spread

Los Angeles reached the divisional round of these playoffs by beating the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday 23-17. The Chargers grinded out a 12-0 halftime lead and pushed it to 23-3 early in the fourth quarter. They allowed the hosts to pull within 23-17 with just under two minutes to go, but L.A. clinched the victory as three-point underdogs by forcing and recovering a Lamar Jackson fumble with 30 seconds left.

On the afternoon Los Angeles only produced 243 yards of total offense against the No. 1 defense in the league while only allowing 229. And most of the yardage the Chargers defense gave up came while protecting a big lead in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles also held a 34-26 advantage in time of possession and won the turnover battle 3-1.

With the victory and the cover, the Chargers are now 8-1 both SU and ATS on the road this season as well as 5-1 both SU and ATS as underdogs on the betting lines.

Why the Patriots can cover the spread

New England won its last two games of the regular season, beating the Bills and Jets by a combined score of 62-15, to clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. So the Patriots are playing after a week off.

New England has outgained its opponent in seven of its last nine games, including 375-239 over New York two weeks ago and 390-289 over Buffalo three weeks ago. The Pats have also out-rushed six of their last nine foes.

New England is 8-0 SU and 6-2 ATS at home this season, with six wins by double digits. It's also 8-5 ATS over its last 13 games, despite being favored by double digits five times.

And while Tom Brady and the fifth-ranked offense get most of the ink, the Patriots defense has held seven of its last nine opponents to 17 points or fewer.

Smart betting pick

New England beat Los Angeles in October of last season 21-13 and covered as a 6.5-point favorite. While the Chargers are a hot pick in these playoffs, they're also a bit banged-up and playing on the East Coast for the second straight week. Meanwhile the Patriots are rested, and coach Bill Belichick has had an extra week to prepare. The smart money at betting sites gives the nod to New England.

NFL betting trends

The Chargers are 0-4 ATS in their last four games against the Patriots.

The total has gone under in five of the Chargers' last six games against the Patriots.

The Patriots are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games in the playoffs.

