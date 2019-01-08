NBA Rumors: Spurs Have 'Significant Interest' in Kristaps Porzingis

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2019

New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) waves to fans before an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs reportedly have "significant interest" in New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who's yet to play during the 2018-19 NBA season while recovering from a torn ACL.

On Tuesday, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported a key question is whether the Spurs can create enough cap space for Porzingis, who could receive a max offer sheet of $122.1 million over four years as a restricted free agent in the offseason.

                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

