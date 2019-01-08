NBA Rumors: Spurs Have 'Significant Interest' in Kristaps Porzingis

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs reportedly have "significant interest" in New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who's yet to play during the 2018-19 NBA season while recovering from a torn ACL.

On Tuesday, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported a key question is whether the Spurs can create enough cap space for Porzingis, who could receive a max offer sheet of $122.1 million over four years as a restricted free agent in the offseason.

