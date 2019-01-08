Chicago Brewery Offering Free Beer to Anyone Who Can Make FG Cody Parkey Missed

Chicago Brewery Offering Free Beer to Anyone Who Can Make FG Cody Parkey MissedJanuary 8, 2019
A Chicago brewery is giving anyone who believes they could have made the field-goal attempt Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round on Sunday the chance to prove it.
As the Bears trailed by one point with 10 seconds remaining, Parkey had a shot to be the hero with a 43-yard field goal. Instead, doink...doink.
It was initially called a missed field goal, but the NFL later ruled Monday that Philadelphia defensive tackle Treyvon Hester got a hand on the ball, and the league changed the official designation to a blocked kick.
Regardless, the Bears' season ended with a heartbreaking 16-15 loss.
And the kicker who missed the crucial attempt received no shortage of criticism. As a result, Goose Island Beer Company wants to give Parkey's critics a chance to back up their talk:
A lot of armchair kickers on here are saying that they could hit that field goal, which we find DOUBTFUL. You’re gonna sit there on your throne of potato chips and vape pens and criticize this dude’s athleticism? GET REAL. 2/5
So you know what we’re going to do? Build a dang field goal post in the middle of the street outside of our brewery, and all you pro athletes can come out and prove us wrong. 3/5
This weekend during normal taproom hours we’ll have a chance for you to show off your kicking skills. Hit the 43 yard field goal and you’ll win beer for a year and eternal glory. More info coming soon. 4/5
ESPN's Katie Nolan recently had a similar idea, and the fan quickly found out that place-kicking is not as easy as it may look:
Parkey had a rough year, as he converted just 76.7 percent of his field-goal attempts and missed three extra points during the regular season. Although other kickers may have been more reliable, kicking is no easy task—especially on national television with a playoff game on the line.
