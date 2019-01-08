The Seth Rollins Show and Biggest Takeaways from January 7 Episode of WWE Raw

1 of 4

Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley kicked off this week's show with a pull-apart brawl that reignited just in time to interrupt John Cena's back-and-forth promo with Drew McIntyre. Dean Ambrose made his presence felt and Finn Balor put an exclamation point on the entire ordeal with a dive over the top rope that wiped out the opposition.

The first 30 minutes or so of Monday's show introduced a little chaos to a show oftentimes criticized for being to formulaic and it worked. The fans in Florida were electric for the interaction between the Superstars, particularly Rollins and Balor, who have been the cornerstones of the brand for the better part of the year.

Unfortunately, instead of building on it, the company went the tired old Six-Man Tag Team match route.

Even over the course of the show as a whole, it was unable to rediscover the spark it started with, leaving the three-hour broadcast to descend into the mediocrity that has plagued it for far too long.

There were bits and pieces of a better show to be had here and there but the writing team's inability to put it all together and deliver a three-hour show that never gave fans the chance to cool down hurt it significantly.

Inconsistency has long been a major issue facing the creative team within WWE and unfortunately for it, said inconsistency reared its ugly head Monday night and the result was a so-so show when it really needed a blow away episode to convince fans from switching the channel over to the National Championship Game.