Clemson Parade 2019: Route, Date, Time, Live Stream and TV Info

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

For the second time in three years, the Clemson Tigers will end their season with a victory parade.

According to the school's official website, the parade will take place Saturday, Jan. 12, at 9 a.m. ET. Check local listings for television and live stream information.

The parade will go down Highway 93, move to Calhoun Drive and will head to Fort Hill Street before ending up at Memorial Stadium, the home of the Tigers

Clemson earned its second title since 2016-17 with a 44-16 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship tilt in Santa Clara, California, Monday night.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.