Clemson Parade 2019: Route, Date, Time, Live Stream and TV Info

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Trayvon Mullen #1 of the Clemson Tigers receives the trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide during the College Football Playoff National Championship held at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

For the second time in three years, the Clemson Tigers will end their season with a victory parade.

According to the school's official website, the parade will take place Saturday, Jan. 12, at 9 a.m. ET. Check local listings for television and live stream information.

The parade will go down Highway 93, move to Calhoun Drive and will head to Fort Hill Street before ending up at Memorial Stadium, the home of the Tigers

Clemson earned its second title since 2016-17 with a 44-16 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship tilt in Santa Clara, California, Monday night.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

