Video: Dabo Swinney Gives Epic Postgame Interview After Clemson Beats Alabama

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney thought his team's performances in the College Football Playoff spoke for themselves, as the program earned its third national title.

"There ain't never been a 15-0 team," Swinney said in his postgame interview with ESPN's Tom Rinaldi. "And I know we're not supposed to be here, we're just little old Clemson. And I'm not supposed to be here, but we are and I am. How 'bout them Tigers, man? I'm so proud of our guys, these seniors. We beat Notre Dame and Alabama. We left no doubt, and we walked off this field tonight as the first 15-0 team in college football history."

Technically speaking, Swinney is incorrect about Clemson's place in college football history. Yale went 16-0 in 1894, and Pennsylvania went 15-0 in 1897. But it's basically splitting hairs when you have to go back 121 years.

Swinney's interview perfectly encapsulates one reason for his success with the Tigers. Whereas most head coaches stick with bland platitudes, even in victory, Swinney's genuine emotion is a welcome contrast and helped create an atmosphere where his players are prepared to give him everything they've got.

His comments after Monday's game will likely be remembered in the same vein as his famous "bring your own guts" postgame interview following a 2015 win over Notre Dame.