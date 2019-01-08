Watch Christian Wilkins Give Dabo Swinney a Wet Willy After Clemson's CFP Win

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Christian Wilkins went out like a legend after his team's 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

Wilkins gave Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney a wet willy as Swinney was delivering his postgame interview.

Delivering a wet willy after a football game can't be very sanitary, though, and Wilkins ought to know that, considering he earned his college degree in just two-and-a-half years.

Give the Tigers star credit for finding a way to top his legendary celebration following Clemson's national title in 2017.

Every football fan should be rooting for Wilkins to succeed at the next level because imagine what he'll have in store if his team ever wins a Super Bowl.