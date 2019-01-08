Watch Christian Wilkins Give Dabo Swinney a Wet Willy After Clemson's CFP Win

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Christian Wilkins #42 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates with the trophy after his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Christian Wilkins went out like a legend after his team's 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

Wilkins gave Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney a wet willy as Swinney was delivering his postgame interview.

Delivering a wet willy after a football game can't be very sanitary, though, and Wilkins ought to know that, considering he earned his college degree in just two-and-a-half years.

Give the Tigers star credit for finding a way to top his legendary celebration following Clemson's national title in 2017.

Every football fan should be rooting for Wilkins to succeed at the next level because imagine what he'll have in store if his team ever wins a Super Bowl.

Related

    Saban: 'I Didn't Do a Very Good Job'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Saban: 'I Didn't Do a Very Good Job'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Lawrence, Mullen Win Championship MVPs

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    Lawrence, Mullen Win Championship MVPs

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    National. Champions. Get Your Gear 🏆🛒

    College Football logo
    College Football

    National. Champions. Get Your Gear 🏆🛒

    Fanatics
    via Fanatics

    Tua Benched for Jalen Hurts in 4th Qtr

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Tua Benched for Jalen Hurts in 4th Qtr

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report