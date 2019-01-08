Watch Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins' Suge Knight Impression After Clemson Win

Watch Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins' Suge Knight Impression After Clemson WinJanuary 8, 2019
Clemson defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell used their spotlight after winning the national championship Monday to provide a unique recruiting pitch to their program.
The duo provided a Suge Knight impression from the 1995 Source Awards, telling fans to come to Death Valley (as opposed to Death Row Records):
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
What better way to recruit for Clemson than during your #NationalChampionship speech 🏆😂 https://t.co/fjlozG1F3f
Considering neither of these players were alive during the original acceptance speech—Wilkins was born in December 1995 and Ferrell was born in 1997—this is a pretty obscure reference for current high schoolers. However, it also was arguably the most memorable moment of the postgame ceremony following Clemson's 44-16 blowout win over Alabama.
If you are a top recruit considering schools, watching these future NFL players having fun on stage celebrating their second title in three years is a pretty good sell.
According to 247Sports, the Tigers currently have the No. 6 class for 2019.
