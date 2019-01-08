Watch Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins' Suge Knight Impression After Clemson Win

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Clemson defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell used their spotlight after winning the national championship Monday to provide a unique recruiting pitch to their program.

The duo provided a Suge Knight impression from the 1995 Source Awards, telling fans to come to Death Valley (as opposed to Death Row Records):

Considering neither of these players were alive during the original acceptance speech—Wilkins was born in December 1995 and Ferrell was born in 1997—this is a pretty obscure reference for current high schoolers. However, it also was arguably the most memorable moment of the postgame ceremony following Clemson's 44-16 blowout win over Alabama.

If you are a top recruit considering schools, watching these future NFL players having fun on stage celebrating their second title in three years is a pretty good sell.

According to 247Sports, the Tigers currently have the No. 6 class for 2019.