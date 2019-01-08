B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kyrie Wears Hot Lava PE, Lance in Clot Jordan 13, More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kyrie Wears Hot Lava PE, Lance in Clot Jordan 13, MoreJanuary 8, 2019
While many sports fans had their eyes on the college football national championship, the NBA still had a big night Monday with some of the best players in the league in action.
Those who played turned heads with their footwear as much as their work on the court. Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Knox led the way with their interesting kicks.
Kyrie playing in the Lava Nike Kyrie 5 PE
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KyrieIrving wearing the Nike Kyrie 5 inspired by the Vapor X for @nickkyrgios https://t.co/5qMmM6y3Hp
PJ Tucker in a rare Kobe 5 colorway against Denver
Lance Stephenson with the Air Jordan 13 collaboration inspired by Terracotta Army sculptures
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@StephensonLance warming up in the Clot x Air Jordan 13 Low in Dallas https://t.co/bWuWyEzOnD
Triple-black Nike Kobe 1 Protro for DeMar
Knox with the New York Knicks-inspired Puma kicks
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KevKnox wearing a Knicks inspired Puma Clyde Court Disrupt PE https://t.co/xW8pjUj6hw
LeBron 14 sighting from Michael Beasley
Dennis Smith Jr. with the new Under Armour basketball model
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @Dennis1SmithJr’s #NBAKicks at home! #MFFL 👟: Under Armour M-TAG low P.E. https://t.co/mxQ83OEKKs
Eric Bledsoe with the LeBron Soldier to match the uniforms
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @EBled2’s #NBAKicks tonight! #FearTheDeer 👟: Nike LeBron Soldier XII https://t.co/5TiH2YpzDv
Harry Giles with the CNCPTS and Kyrie collaboration
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@HGiiizzle wearing the @cncpts x Nike Kyrie 5 against Orlando https://t.co/BGb9JFCwq7
A rare non-Kobe option for De'Aaron Fox
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Floral vibes for @swipathefox tonight on the Nike Kyrie Low https://t.co/heuamGwrCT
Did Allonzo Trier sign with Adidas?
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@ISO_ZO wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 3 tonight in Portland https://t.co/7r7NgcBRvm
With eight games scheduled for Tuesday, including the Golden State Warriors, there will likely be more notable footwear around the league.
76ers' Front Office Refuse Butler Trade Calls Amid Drama