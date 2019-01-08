B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kyrie Wears Hot Lava PE, Lance in Clot Jordan 13, More

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

While many sports fans had their eyes on the college football national championship, the NBA still had a big night Monday with some of the best players in the league in action.

Those who played turned heads with their footwear as much as their work on the court. Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Knox led the way with their interesting kicks.

Kyrie playing in the Lava Nike Kyrie 5 PE

PJ Tucker in a rare Kobe 5 colorway against Denver

Lance Stephenson with the Air Jordan 13 collaboration inspired by Terracotta Army sculptures

Triple-black Nike Kobe 1 Protro for DeMar

Knox with the New York Knicks-inspired Puma kicks

LeBron 14 sighting from Michael Beasley

Dennis Smith Jr. with the new Under Armour basketball model

Eric Bledsoe with the LeBron Soldier to match the uniforms

Harry Giles with the CNCPTS and Kyrie collaboration

A rare non-Kobe option for De'Aaron Fox

Did Allonzo Trier sign with Adidas?

With eight games scheduled for Tuesday, including the Golden State Warriors, there will likely be more notable footwear around the league.