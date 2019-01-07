Kevin Love 'Weeks Away' from Cavaliers Return After Foot Surgery

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love hasn't played since the end of October and he doesn't appear ready to return any time soon.

According to Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Love is still "weeks away" after undergoing surgery on his left foot on Nov. 2.

Doctors have cleared him to begin "select basketball activities," but he is still unable to run on the injured foot, per Withers.

Joe Vardon of the Athletic reported in December that Love was initially targeting a mid-January return to the court, although this no longer seems to be the goal, as Vardonnoted Monday.

The 30-year-old has only played four games this season, continuing a negative trend of injuries for the five-time All-Star.

Love has now missed at least 20 games in each of the last three years and has only appeared in more than 60 games in five of his 11 seasons in the NBA.

He remains effective on the court—averaging 19 points and 13.5 rebounds per game in limited playing time this season—but his injury problems remain a concern.

On the other hand, there appears to be no reason to rush Love back considering the Cavaliers' overall struggles. The team entered Monday with an 8-32 record, worst in the NBA, and the forward won't likely lead a turnaround when he returns.

Considering he is signed through 2022-23, the organization will likely stay cautious with their most accomplished player.