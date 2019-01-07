Lance Stephenson's Air Guitar Is the New Lakers Go-to Celebration

Lance Stephenson's newest celebratory dance move is making waves in the NBA. He brought his air guitar to Staples Center and now it is the Lakers' unofficial team post-score celebration. Watch the video above to see the Lakers players join the jam session. 

     

