Alabama vs. Clemson: Odds and 2019 College Football Championship Prediction

Monday's national championship doesn't feel like the conclusion of a four-year rivalry between Alabama and Clemson. It has the sense of the next chapter in a matchup that will continue to dominate the college football landscape.

The winner of the clash at Levi's Stadium gains an upper hand in the national championship record against its foe, as the two programs split their title meetings in 2016 and 2017.

Among the many intriguing storylines being built up leading into Monday night is the quarterback clash between a pair of future NFL stars in Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

The odds have been in favor of Alabama since the matchup was determined December 29, but Clemson appears to be in the best shape to beat the Crimson Tide since the rivalry began in 2016.

Clemson 31, Alabama 28

Just like the first two national championship meetings between the two sides, Monday's game is going to be tight.

Clemson ends up winning its latest bout with Alabama due to the play of freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence, who will be involved in a quarterback battle for the ages with Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, leads the Tigers down the field in the fourth quarter on a game-winning drive.

While Lawrence won't need a major fourth-quarter comeback like Deshaun Watson led in 2017, he'll produce a similar end result, with Hunter Renfrow once again coming up with the final touchdown catch.

Renfrow, who caught a pair of touchdowns from Watson two years ago, won't be the focal point of the Clemson passing attack, but he'll pop up in critical moments to keep a few drives alive.

The combination of Justyn Ross, Amari Rodgers and Tee Higgins will get the ball early and often from Lawrence, as he picks apart the slightest weaknesses in the Alabama secondary.

Ross and Rodgers both hauled in six passes in the Cotton Bowl victory against Notre Dame, while Higgins was third to Ross and Renfrow in receiving yards.

Clemson's passing game will set the offensive tone of the game in the first quarter, but the Tigers will call on running back Travis Etienne to keep the offensive machine rolling.

With Etienne battering through the Alabama defense, he'll wear down the Crimson Tide by the time the fourth quarter rolls around.

With Alabama's defense starting to tire, Lawrence takes advantage of that and moves Clemson down the field in a hurry.

Although Clemson breaks free at the end, it won't gain much separation from the Crimson Tide before the final few minutes.

Tagovailoa will have his say in the quarterback duel as well, as he hooks up with his talented corps of young receivers for a few touchdowns.

DeVonta Smith, who caught the title-winning touchdown a year ago, turned into Tagovailoa's top target in the Orange Bowl and that will continue Monday.

But Smith won't be the only receiver who makes a significant contribution, as Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs get in on the fun at some point.

Tight end Irv Smith could the X-factor in the passing game for the Crimson Tide, as he is one of the most experienced players on the Alabama offense.

Just like Etienne, Crimson Tide running back Damien Harris enjoys success out of the backfield in the middle part of the game, as he chews up Clemson's defensive front for the second year in a row.

Harris emerges from a group including Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs to follow up on his two-touchdown outing against Oklahoma by gaining close to 100 yards on the ground.

In the fourth quarter, Alabama moves into the lead of a back-and-forth affair, but leaves enough time on the clock for Lawrence to drive down the field and win the championship.

