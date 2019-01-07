Arjen Robben Says He's 'Received Many Offers' Amid Inter Milan Rumours

KARIM JAAFAR/Getty Images

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has said he's "received many offers" amid rumours Inter Milan are interested in bringing the 34-year-old to the San Siro.

Per Calciomercato.com, the Dutchman gave his response when asked about reported interest from the Nerazzurri:

"Yes, I am proud to have received many offers already. The last few weeks have been full of commitments for my father, who is also my agent, but it's nice to know that some clubs are interested in my performance.

"The future is still uncertain, we wait. On the contrary, I want to wait and concentrate on getting back into shape with Bayern. I do not know when, but I have to make a decision. I will not wait until the end of the season. I have a family and I have to plan. I repeat. I am privileged and I thank the clubs that are following me."

Robben announced in December that this season would be his last at Bayern Munich, per Sky Sports. He also said he had no plans to retire from football yet.

BeIN Sports correspondent Tancredi Palmeri said the Dutchman has been offered to the Serie A side:

PSV Eindhoven also appear to be a potential destination for Robben. Coach Mark van Bommel has said he's been in touch with the winger about a possible return to the Eredivisie, per Football Oranje.

Robben will turn 35 in January but does appear to be keeping his options open:

The Dutch star may be heading towards the end of his career but is likely to prove an attractive proposition as a free agent.

He starred for PSV for two years before enjoying successful spells at Chelsea and Real Madrid. He then moved to Bayern Munich in 2009 where he's won seven Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Robben may be past his prime but he's shown again this season he still has something to offer, with five goals in 15 appearances in all competitions for Niko Kovac's side.