La Liga Results 2019: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 18 Match

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Athletic Bilbao picked up their first away La Liga win of the season on Monday, as they beat Celta Vigo 2-1 at Balaidos.

Goals from Iker Muniain and Inaki Williams secured the victory for the visitors. The win sees them move out of the relegation zone and above Villarreal in the table.

La Liga Standings (matches played, goal difference and points)

1. Barcelona: 18, +30, 40

2. Atletico Madrid: 18, +13, 35

3. Sevilla: 18, +13, 33

4. Alaves: 18, +3, 31

5. Real Madrid: 18, +3, 30

6. Real Betis: 18, 0, 26

7. Getafe: 18, +4, 25

8. Espanyol: 18, -5, 24

9. Girona: 18, -2, 23

10. Levante: 18, -4, 23

11. Valencia: 18, 0, 22

12. Real Sociedad: 18, 0, 22

13. Eibar: 18, -4, 22

14. Celta Vigo: 18, +1, 21

15. Real Valladolid: 18, -4, 21

16. Leganes: 18, -5, 19

17. Athletic Bilbao: 18, -7, 19

18. Villarreal: 18, -4, 17

19. Rayo Vallecano: 18, -14, 16

20. Huesca: 18, -18, 11

Monday Recap

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Athletic Bilbao and Celta Vigo played out an entertaining first half with chances for both sides.

Celta goalkeeper Ruben Blanco was called into action after just 11 minutes, he tipped over a fierce header from close range by Unai Nunez.

The action then switched swiftly down the other end, Maxi Gomez bending a free-kick around the wall and on to the outside of the post three minutes later.

Muniain broke the deadlock for the visitors on 19 minutes. A swift break culminated in Williams steaming down the right and into the penalty area. The forward then delivered a low cross for Muniain to stab into the roof of the net from close range.

Athletic looked set to head into the break with the lead, but Celta Vigo managed to hit back just before half-time.

Hugo Mallo's corner in from the right was flicked on at the near post by Gomez and fell to Fran Beltran to lift past goalkeeper Iago Herrerin at the back stick.

The second half began in similar style. Gomez had a shot saved by Blanco three minutes after the restart, Williams then dribbled forwards and nudged a shot just wide.

Yet the visitors kept going and restored their lead just shy of the hour mark. A long ball upfield from Blanco found itself through to Williams, and he raced through on goal and slid the ball home:

La Liga noted how Williams' last 15 goals have come away from home:

Athletic were almost denied victory in stoppage time by Gomez. However, the Uruguayan headed a glorious chance wide in the dying seconds as the visitors held on for a precious win.