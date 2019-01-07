Robert Covington Learned of Trade from 76ers to Timberwolves on Social Media

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Robert Covington was a Philly favorite during his time as a Sixer, a crown jewel of The Process era, unearthed from undrafted anonymity and developed into a two-way contributor.

That same Covington learned he was being shipped to Minnesota via social media.

“I found out on social media,” Covington said, per Sarah Todd of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It was like five minutes before the team meeting, then Brett [Brown, the Sixers' coach] called me and EB [general manager Elton Brand] called me, but I already knew. By then it was already out there. That’s how I found out.”

The Sixers traded Covington and Dario Saric, another Process darling, to the Timberwolves for Jimmy Butler in November. The move was seen as a full-stop conclusion of the Process, having birthed a Big Three of Butler, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

