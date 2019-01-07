MLB Trade Rumors: Madison Bumgarner Deal Discussed by Giants, Brewers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Madison Bumgarner #40 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at AT&T Park on September 28, 2018 in San Francisco, California. The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 3-1. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)
Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly had "substantive communication" with the San Francisco Giants about trading for pitcher Madison Bumgarner.

Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reported Milwaukee is Bumgarner's next home should the Giants choose to move on from their four-time All-Star.

Bumgarner, 29, will be an unrestricted free agent next winter. He's due $12 million in 2019.

      

