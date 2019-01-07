MLB Trade Rumors: Madison Bumgarner Deal Discussed by Giants, Brewers

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly had "substantive communication" with the San Francisco Giants about trading for pitcher Madison Bumgarner.

Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reported Milwaukee is Bumgarner's next home should the Giants choose to move on from their four-time All-Star.

Bumgarner, 29, will be an unrestricted free agent next winter. He's due $12 million in 2019.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.