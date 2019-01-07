Tenshin Nasukawa Responds to Conor McGregor's Fight Request in Instagram Post

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2019

SAITAMA, JAPAN - DECEMBER 31: Tenshin Nasukawa of Japan enter the ring prior to the boun against Floyd Mayweather during the RIZIN. 14 at Saitama Super Arena on December 31, 2018 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)
Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Tenshin Nasukawa has said he would relish the chance to take on Conor McGregor in a kickboxing contest.

McGregor took to Twitter on Monday saying he would like to face Nasukawa in the future despite the fact the Japanese kickboxer was beaten emphatically by Floyd Mayweather in a recent three-round boxing fight.

In response, Nasukawa said on his Instagram account he would be keen to face the Irishman and laid out some potential stipulations for the contest:

"Dear Mr. McGregor. Thank you very much for remembering my name. I’m honored that you would even consider fighting me. 

"58kg, kickboxing rules would probably get us in the ring sometime in the near future. I will fight my RISE world GP this year so please watch your diet and wait for me!"

McGregor had posted the following bulletin earlier in the day:

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    McGregor Calls for MMA 'Exhibition' Against Tenshin

    MMA logo
    MMA

    McGregor Calls for MMA 'Exhibition' Against Tenshin

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Viana Punches, Chokes Man Who Tried to Steal Phone

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Viana Punches, Chokes Man Who Tried to Steal Phone

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Garbrandt Returns Against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 235

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Garbrandt Returns Against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 235

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting

    ONE Championship Bringing MMA to B/R Live

    MMA logo
    MMA

    ONE Championship Bringing MMA to B/R Live

    B/R Live Staff
    via Bleacher Report