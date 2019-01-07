Tenshin Nasukawa Responds to Conor McGregor's Fight Request in Instagram Post

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Tenshin Nasukawa has said he would relish the chance to take on Conor McGregor in a kickboxing contest.

McGregor took to Twitter on Monday saying he would like to face Nasukawa in the future despite the fact the Japanese kickboxer was beaten emphatically by Floyd Mayweather in a recent three-round boxing fight.

In response, Nasukawa said on his Instagram account he would be keen to face the Irishman and laid out some potential stipulations for the contest:

"Dear Mr. McGregor. Thank you very much for remembering my name. I’m honored that you would even consider fighting me.

"58kg, kickboxing rules would probably get us in the ring sometime in the near future. I will fight my RISE world GP this year so please watch your diet and wait for me!"

McGregor had posted the following bulletin earlier in the day:

