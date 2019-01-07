Conor McGregor Wants to Fight Tenshin Nasukawa in a MMA Exhibition

Conor McGregor Wants to Fight Tenshin Nasukawa in a MMA ExhibitionJanuary 7, 2019
UFC star Conor McGregor has expressed his desire to face Tenshin Nasukawa in an MMA exhibition in Tokyo.
The Notorious took to Twitter to let his wish be known:
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
I wish to go to Tokyo to face Tenshin Nasukawa in a Mixed Martial Arts exhibition bout. Before this summer. Please arrange this, this instant. Yours sincerely The champ champ. @ufc @ParadigmSM
Nasukawa is best known for his loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his boxing debut on New Year's Eve, but he's unbeaten in MMA and a multi-weight champion in kickboxing within the Rise organisation.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Viana Punches, Chokes Man Who Tried to Steal Phone