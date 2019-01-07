Conor McGregor Wants to Fight Tenshin Nasukawa in a MMA Exhibition

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: Conor McGregor of Ireland walks to his corner before facing Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC star Conor McGregor has expressed his desire to face Tenshin Nasukawa in an MMA exhibition in Tokyo.

The Notorious took to Twitter to let his wish be known:

Nasukawa is best known for his loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his boxing debut on New Year's Eve, but he's unbeaten in MMA and a multi-weight champion in kickboxing within the Rise organisation. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

