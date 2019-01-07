Conor McGregor Wants to Fight Tenshin Nasukawa in a MMA Exhibition

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC star Conor McGregor has expressed his desire to face Tenshin Nasukawa in an MMA exhibition in Tokyo.

The Notorious took to Twitter to let his wish be known:

Nasukawa is best known for his loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his boxing debut on New Year's Eve, but he's unbeaten in MMA and a multi-weight champion in kickboxing within the Rise organisation.

