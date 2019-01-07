Romelu Lukaku Credits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 'Total Analysis' for Improved Form

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has praised the attention and "total analysis" from interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, saying he has played a key role in his return to form.

The Belgium international has scored in his last three appearances after a difficult start to the season. Per Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail, he believes the team's new style of play and Solskjaer's individual attention both suit him:

"He understands what type of striker you are and he plays to your strengths.

"From the first day when I came back in, he did a total analysis of my game—I was really surprised.

"He's helped me a lot. He talks to me all the time and I like that. He really wants me to face the goal because he knows that is when I'm at my most dangerous, moving off the shoulder of the defenders.

"He plays in a way that I like to play and also the rest of the team. We are back to ourselves, and it's good to see the players enjoy and win games."

The 25-year-old needed little time to find the net as a substitute against Bournemouth and Newcastle United in successive Premier League matches, and he started the FA Cup win over Reading.

His latest goal was a well-taken finish:

As the International Champions Cup's official Twitter account shared, his current scoring rate is impressive:

Wheeler reported Solskjaer has asked Lukaku to play facing the opposing goal, rather than as a classic hold-up man. His new role is closer to the one he plays for the national team, where he has found plenty of success over the years.

Lukaku has always been known for his ability to play in space, rather than his touch and hold-up play. Both he and Marcus Rashford, his main competitor for the starting striker position, have excellent pace and can be effective on the counter.

Solskjaer reserved special praise for the former Chelsea and Everton man after the 2-0 win over Reading:

United's next outing will be the new manager's biggest test yet, as the Red Devils visit Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. After five straight wins, he faces a difficult decision, with both Rashford and Lukaku displaying strong form.

Rashford has done nothing to lose his spot, but he became the starter by default―per Wheeler, Lukaku missed the first two matches of the Solskjaer era due to "compassionate leave."

Lukaku was excellent coming off the bench against Bournemouth and Newcastle, and his ability to impact matches in such a way could be a great weapon against Spurs. He's also the most experienced forward, however, and that could be a benefit against in-form Tottenham.