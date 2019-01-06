Raptors Cruise to Big Win vs. Victor Oladipo, Pacers Without Kawhi Leonard

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors knocked off one of the hottest teams in the NBA without Kawhi Leonard, earning a 121-105 home win over the Indiana Pacers.

Leonard was rested Sunday, but Norman Powell picked up the slack with 23 poinst as the Raptors (30-12) become the first team in the NBA to 30 wins. Serge Ibaka added 18 points and six rebounds in the squad's second straight win over a top Eastern Conference opponent.

Victor Oladipo (16 points on 6-of-15 shooting) couldn't do enough to prevent the Pacers from snapping their six-game winning streak. They are still 26-13, including 13-4 since December, and remain in the hunt for the top seed in the East.

Raptors' Depth Makes Them Most Dangerous Eastern Conference Squad

Most teams would take a significant step back without their best player.

Leonard is clearly the team's top offensive weapon and remains an elite defender, but when he rested on the second night of a back-to-back, the Raptors remained just as effective.

Norman Powell was the key at times with his best night of the year with an efficient 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting.

Of course, the most important factor was the overall depth, as everyone who played got involved in some way. Of the nine players who played more than two minutes, eight scored in double figures.

The team showcased impressive chemistry on the court, with the guards finding open players who knew how to finish:

This was also seen in the stat sheet with 30 assists on 44 made field goals.

Kyle Lowry was solid with 12 points and eight assists, but the reality is no one took charge in this game. Everyone played their role, with Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright also combining for 14 assists.

This helps the team succeed regardless of who is on the floor:

The Raptors have enough depth to overcome any injury or an off night from any of their players and still be competitive more times than not. With everyone healthy, the team will dominate when the second unit is on the floor.

In an Eastern Conference that's ripe for the taking, this could be enough for Toronto to reach the NBA Finals.

What's Next?

Indiana continues its five-game road trip by taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Toronto has a day off before hosting the Atlanta Hawks.