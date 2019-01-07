Icons of the Squared Circle Return and Preview for January 7 Episode of WWE Raw

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

After two weeks of taped episodes, WWE Raw returns with the first episode of 2019, headlined by the return of several iconic Superstars.

Universal champion Brock Lesnar is back to confront Braun Strowman before they clash in the main event of this year's Royal Rumble on January 27, but The Beast Incarnate is far from the only recognizable face advertised for the hugely significant first show of the new year.

Who will return to boost star power in the face of strong competition in the form of a national championship football game?

John Cena Returns to Raw

The New Year's Day episode of SmackDown Live saw John Cena return, come face-to-face with Becky Lynch and team with The Man to defeat Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega.

Monday night, he returns to the flagship show with no established rivalry or teased angle to speak of. Instead, the franchise star of WWE since 2005 will lend his considerable star power to a brand desperately in need of it, particularly as Alabama and Clemson vie for the national championship in college football over on ESPN.

There are plenty of options for Cena, including interactions with young stars looking to make an impact, such as Apollo Crews, or a face-to-face with a surging force like Drew McIntyre.

Look for the 16-time heavyweight champion to perform in some sort of tag team match that allows him to lend credibility to the show without putting too much pressure on himself to perform in a singles bout.

From there, do not be surprised to see Cena announce himself for the Royal Rumble in an attempt to lend that annual extravaganza another big name.

Hulk Hogan Celebrates the Life of 'Mean' Gene Okerlund

The wrestling world was saddened Thursday by the passing of one of the sport's most recognizable personalities, the great "Mean" Gene Okerlund.

A staple of WWE television from 1985 through his departure for WCW in 1993, he stood alongside every great from Andre the Giant to Ric Flair to Bret Hart in backstage interviews.

Always the level-headed broadcaster in a world of giant personalities, he relayed the message of even the most cartoonish characters to the audience at large.

One of his most iconic guests was Hulk Hogan and Monday night, The Hulkster returns to Raw for the first time in three years to celebrate the life of his late friend.

"Well ya know something, Mean Gene," he started so many iconic interviews. It only makes sense that the Superstar who once trained Okerlund for a match would be the man to wave goodbye to him in front of a wrestling world eager to celebrate the life and times of the 2006 Hall of Famer.

Expect plenty of emotion, lots of "brothers" and even a few tears Monday night.

The Beast and The Monster In the Same Arena

Brock Lesnar returns to Raw Monday night, where he will be in the same building as his Royal Rumble challenger, Braun Strowman.

The Beast and The Monster Among Men have had numerous clashes in the past, including at Crown Jewel, where Lesnar capitalized on interference from Baron Corbin to defeat Strowman and regain the Universal Championship.

At Rumble, Lesnar defends against Strowman, who is coming off elbow surgery but will not have to combat the interference of the former interim Raw general manager.

With Strowman finally beginning to heal and their match such a significant part of the Royal Rumble card, do not expect any physicality between champion and challenger. Instead, look for The Monster to send a message loudly and clearly to Lesnar that suggests he is a very real threat to the title.