College Football National Championship 2019: Alabama vs Clemson Vegas Odds Guide

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

This year's College Football Playoff National Championship Game features a pair of undefeated juggernauts in Alabama and Clemson.

Alabama bested Oklahoma and Heisman winner Kyler Murray by a score of 45-34 in the Orange Bowl to reach their fourth consecutive championship game.

Meanwhile, Clemson dominated Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl, keeping the Fighting Irish out of the end zone with a final score of 30-3. The Tigers are in the championship game for the third time in four years, on the heels of a Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama in the opening round of the playoffs last year.

A Deshaun Watson-led Clemson team beat Alabama in the 2017 championship game by a score of 35-31, while a big performance from tight end O.J. Howard helped the Crimson Tide to a 45-40 victory in the 2016 title game.

Some have questioned whether this lack of parity atop the college football landscape might be bad for the sport, and the two coaches responded with the following during a recent press conference:

Alabama coach Nick Saban said: "I can't really speak for other teams or what the impact of college football really is, but it's my job and my responsibility to do the best job that we can for our team, our players, our program in terms of what it takes for us to be successful, and I guess that's what we'll continue to focus on."

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's response in a similar fashion, saying: "I'm not going to apologize for having a great team and a great program and a bunch of committed guys, and Coach Saban is not, either. I think the objective is to get the two best teams (playing for the championship). That's kind of the way it is. If that's not best for college football, then why did we even do it?"

Regardless of whether it's good for the sport, there's little question the two best teams in the country will be doing battle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday night from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Vegas Odds

Line: Alabama (-5.5)

Moneyline: Alabama (-200), Clemson (+170)

Over/Under: 59

Coin Toss: Both teams (-105)

First Score of the Game: Touchdown (-350), Field Goal or Safety (+225)

First Turnover: Fumble (+130), Interception (-170), No turnovers (+700)

Will There Be a Special Teams or Defensive TD: Yes (+140), No (-180)

Will There Be Overtimes: Yes (+700), No (-1600)

All odds obtained from OddsShark unless otherwise noted. Prop odds can be found here.