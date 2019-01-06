Andres Iniesta Poses for Photo Alongside People Wearing Blackface

Andres Iniesta Poses for Photo Alongside People Wearing BlackfaceJanuary 6, 2019
Former Barcelona star Andres Iniesta posted a photograph on Twitter on Sunday alongside people wearing blackface:
The legendary midfielder, who now plys his trade with Japanese side Vissel Kobe, posted the image on what is King's Day in Spain, the day when Christmas is traditionally celebrated.
The image immediately attracted criticism on social media:
Muhammad Butt @muhammadbutt
noooo. NOOOOOOOOOOOO. Andrés, noooooooo! what are you doing????! noooooooo!!!!!!! https://t.co/i0x10RB3nX
Nick Bright @NickBrightDJ
I cannot believe in 2019 famous people are still doing or are around people doing “blackface” and tweeting it, where are your friends Iniesta?! Didn’t anyone say “Andres, I don’t think this is the one bro” 🙄🤦🏻♂️ https://t.co/KQ3vzWWTPE
Iniesta's picture follows on from a controversial picture from Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, who dressed up as a black basketball player in December 2017.
The France international subsequently apologised for his actions on Twitter and then removed the offending post, per Sky News.
He wrote: "I recognise it is clumsy on my part. If I have hurt anyone, I apologise."
