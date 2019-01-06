Pep Guardiola Says There's 'No Way' Manchester City Will Loan out Phil Foden

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has categorically ruled out the possibility of teenage midfielder Phil Foden leaving the Premier League champions on loan.

The 18-year-old scored in City's 7-0 hammering of Championship side Rotherham United in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, and Guardiola was asked if he "would be open to loaning" the youngster after the match, per Zinny Boswell at Sky Sports:

"Phil Foden loan? No way! No way, impossible. He's going to stay with us many, many years. Impossible. Believe me, if he plays, it's because we believe he can play.

"We are not here to be nice people to bring him on the pitch because he's a Manchester City fan or is a nice guy. It's because we believe he can do it.

"He's made mistakes and done good things - that's part of the process. Nobody was born knowing everything."

Foden was handed just his sixth start of the season at the Etihad Stadium and scored Manchester City's second goal on 43 minutes. 

Opta noted how it was a landmark strike for the teenager:

The midfielder spoke about his performance after the match:

The goal is only his second senior goal for Manchester City. He opened his account for the club in September in the 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over League One side Oxford United.

Foden committed his long-term future to Manchester City in December, signing a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2024.

However, he is yet to start a Premier League match for Manchester City, and he faces a real fight to break into the first team at the Etihad given the strength in depth Guardiola has at his disposal.

Foden is behind Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva in the pecking order. Guardiola has also used winger Riyad Mahrez over Foden in central midfield this season.

Yet Guardiola's comments show how highly he regards the talented teenager, and Foden will be hoping his latest goal sees him afforded more chances to impress at Manchester City.

