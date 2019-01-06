Broncos HC Rumors: Mike Munchak Front-Runner, Vic Fangio Still to Be Interviewed

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak has reportedly emerged as the Denver Broncos' top candidate for their head coaching vacancy.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Munchak has remained in Denver since his interview while the organization makes its decision. Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has yet to be interviewed.

Munchak, 58, has been the Steelers' offensive line coach since 2014. He previously spent 32 years with the Tennessee Titans organization, first as a player and then as part of the coaching staff. The Titans hired him as their head coach in 2011 and went 22-26 in three seasons before firing him.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Munchak's daughter and her family live in Denver, which has helped increase his interest in the position.

The Broncos fired Vance Joseph after going 11-21 in the last two seasons. Denver had posted six straight non-losing seasons, including five playoff appearances, before they hired Joseph.

"The first guy I look at ... is the guy in the mirror, and that's me," Broncos president of football operations John Elway told reporters. "I'm just as responsible for this, if not more than anybody else, because it's my responsibility to make sure we win more football games. I take full responsibility for that. I will do the best I can, continue to do the best I can ... knowing we're going to try to compete for world championships. That's what I'm about. I hate to lose; I hate it more now than I ever have."

The Broncos' next coach will have to sort out a quarterback situation that has been among the league's worst since Peyton Manning's retirement. Case Keenum, signed in March to a two-year, $36 million contract, threw for 3,890 yards and 18 touchdowns against 15 interceptions in 2018. The Broncos would save $11 million by releasing Keenum, per Spotrac, though $7 million of his 2019 salary is guaranteed.