Premier League Fixtures: Week 22 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Premier League Fixtures: Week 22 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL MatchdayJanuary 7, 2019
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces the biggest test of his brief tenure as caretaker Manchester United boss on Sunday, when the Red Devils take on in-form Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.
The Norwegian has won all five of his matches since replacing Jose Mourinho in the Old Trafford hotseat but faces a Spurs side who have lost only one of their last 10 games in all competitions.
Leaders Liverpool will aim to return to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday, when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.
The Reds have seen their lead at the top reduced to four points after suffering their first Premier League defeat of the season against Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola's men are not in action until Monday, when the defending champions welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Etihad Stadium.
Here's a look at the Week 22 schedule, complete with score predictions:
Saturday, January 12
West Ham United 1-1 Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Liverpool
Burnley 1-1 Fulham
Cardiff City 0-0 Huddersfield Town
Crystal Palace 2-2 Watford
Leicester City 1-0 Southampton
Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle United
Sunday, January 13
Everton 2-1 Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester United
Monday, January 14
Manchester City 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United have looked rejuvenated under Solskjaer, and a win on Sunday will fuel growing optimism among supporters they can finish in the top four.
The 45-year-old is well aware of the scale of the task facing his side against Mauricio Pochettino's men:
ᗷIᒪᒪ ᖇIᑕᕮ 🎙📻 @billrice23
@BBCRMsport #MUFC boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "Spurs away, Wembley, that's a proper test, so we are looking forward to that one, because that will give me more of a reference where we are against the top boys, because we are not happy talking about fifth, sixth or fourth." @BBCRMsport
The Red Devils have travelled to Dubai ahead of the encounter for a warm weather training camp. Midfielder Paul Pogba did not fly out with the squad but is expected to join up later in the week:
Ciaran Kelly @MENCKelly
Paul Pogba will join his United team-mates in Dubai next week. Still having treatment at Carrington after picking up a knock against Newcastle so didn't board yesterday's flight. Hobbled through mixed zone at St James' Park. #mufc
Solskjaer will be hoping the France international is available for the trip to Spurs. He missed the FA Cup win over Reading on Saturday but has four goals and three assists in four matches under Solskjaer.
The Manchester United boss also has decisions to make up front. Marcus Rashford has impressed in recent weeks, but Romelu Lukaku has scored three in his last three to stake a claim for a starting spot.
Alexis Sanchez is also in contention, and Solskjaer has explained how he'll decide who features:
Goal @goal
Lukaku and Sanchez in contention for Tottenham? Why wouldn't they be? 🤨 https://t.co/IiFaZ9eYXp
Manchester United will need to be at their best if they are to beat a Tottenham side that put seven goals past Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup.
Spurs attackers Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Heung-min Son are in top form and have managed 15 goals between them in their last five games.
They will pose problems to a Manchester United defence that has struggled for clean sheets this season and managed just three in the Premier League.
The game will represent Son's last for Spurs before departing to play in the Asian Games for South Korea, and he will be hoping to maintain his red-hot run:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
12 - Son Heung-Min has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last six games for Tottenham in all competitions (7 goals, 5 assists), as many as he was in his previous 31 combined prior to this. Form. #FACup https://t.co/02nDoouJgR
The match promises to offer a real indicator of how Manchester United are progressing under Solskjaer.
The team have looked full of attacking intent under the former striker, but Spurs have the firepower to trouble a vulnerable defence.
Elsewhere, Manchester City will hope to maintain their recent momentum gained from their crucial Premier League win over Liverpool and hammering of Rotherham United in the FA Cup.
The victories have restored confidence at the Etihad and put the Citizens back into contention in the Premier League title race.
The return from injury of key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has also been a significant boost. He seemed back to his influential best in the 7-0 thrashing of Rotherham:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Kevin De Bruyne created six chances for Man City in the first half, three times as many as the entire Rotherham team combined. KDB is back. 🙌 https://t.co/PM00Prv7YW
Yet Wolves are enjoying a fine season in the top flight and may prove awkward opponents. They have already beaten Spurs and Chelsea and held Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League.
Manager Nuno Espirito Santo has explained how his side beat Spurs 3-1 at Wembley in December:
Omnisport @OmnisportNews
A game of two halves? ⚽⚽ Nuno Espirito Santo used the oldest cliche in the book to describe Wolves' excellent come-from-behind win 3-1 against Tottenham. #WWFC #PL https://t.co/UeEbJKkrnv
Wolves have risen to the challenge when they have faced the Premier League's big clubs and can take confidence from those performances. However, Manchester City know they have little room for error if they are to retain their title and simply can't afford to drop points on Monday.
Neymar's Cut His Dreads 😮