Premier League Fixtures: Week 22 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces the biggest test of his brief tenure as caretaker Manchester United boss on Sunday, when the Red Devils take on in-form Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.

The Norwegian has won all five of his matches since replacing Jose Mourinho in the Old Trafford hotseat but faces a Spurs side who have lost only one of their last 10 games in all competitions.

Leaders Liverpool will aim to return to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday, when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

The Reds have seen their lead at the top reduced to four points after suffering their first Premier League defeat of the season against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's men are not in action until Monday, when the defending champions welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Etihad Stadium.

Here's a look at the Week 22 schedule, complete with score predictions:

Saturday, January 12

West Ham United 1-1 Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Liverpool

Burnley 1-1 Fulham

Cardiff City 0-0 Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace 2-2 Watford

Leicester City 1-0 Southampton

Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle United

Sunday, January 13

Everton 2-1 Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester United

Monday, January 14

Manchester City 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United have looked rejuvenated under Solskjaer, and a win on Sunday will fuel growing optimism among supporters they can finish in the top four.

The 45-year-old is well aware of the scale of the task facing his side against Mauricio Pochettino's men:

The Red Devils have travelled to Dubai ahead of the encounter for a warm weather training camp. Midfielder Paul Pogba did not fly out with the squad but is expected to join up later in the week:

Solskjaer will be hoping the France international is available for the trip to Spurs. He missed the FA Cup win over Reading on Saturday but has four goals and three assists in four matches under Solskjaer.

The Manchester United boss also has decisions to make up front. Marcus Rashford has impressed in recent weeks, but Romelu Lukaku has scored three in his last three to stake a claim for a starting spot.

Alexis Sanchez is also in contention, and Solskjaer has explained how he'll decide who features:

Manchester United will need to be at their best if they are to beat a Tottenham side that put seven goals past Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup.

Spurs attackers Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Heung-min Son are in top form and have managed 15 goals between them in their last five games.

They will pose problems to a Manchester United defence that has struggled for clean sheets this season and managed just three in the Premier League.

The game will represent Son's last for Spurs before departing to play in the Asian Games for South Korea, and he will be hoping to maintain his red-hot run:

The match promises to offer a real indicator of how Manchester United are progressing under Solskjaer.

The team have looked full of attacking intent under the former striker, but Spurs have the firepower to trouble a vulnerable defence.

Elsewhere, Manchester City will hope to maintain their recent momentum gained from their crucial Premier League win over Liverpool and hammering of Rotherham United in the FA Cup.

The victories have restored confidence at the Etihad and put the Citizens back into contention in the Premier League title race.

The return from injury of key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has also been a significant boost. He seemed back to his influential best in the 7-0 thrashing of Rotherham:

Yet Wolves are enjoying a fine season in the top flight and may prove awkward opponents. They have already beaten Spurs and Chelsea and held Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo has explained how his side beat Spurs 3-1 at Wembley in December:

Wolves have risen to the challenge when they have faced the Premier League's big clubs and can take confidence from those performances. However, Manchester City know they have little room for error if they are to retain their title and simply can't afford to drop points on Monday.