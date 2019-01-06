La Liga Table 2019 Week 18: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Barcelona extended their lead at the top of La Liga to five points on Sunday after a 2-1 victory over Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Atletico Madrid remain in second after a 1-1 draw with Sevilla, while Real Madrid are fifth after suffering a damaging defeat to struggling Real Sociedad.

Goals from Willian Jose and Ruben Pardo gave new manager Imanol Alguacil victory in his first game in charge of the Basque side at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sunday's Scores

Eibar 0-0 Villarreal

Sevilla 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid 0-2 Real Sociedad

Getafe 1-2 Barcelona

La Liga Standings (matches played, goal difference and points)

1. Barcelona: 18, +30, 40

2. Atletico Madrid: 18, +13, 35

3. Sevilla: 18, +13, 33

4. Alaves: 18, +3, 31

5. Real Madrid: 18, +3, 30

6. Real Betis: 18, 0, 26

7. Getafe: 18, +4, 25

8. Espanyol: 18, -5, 24

9. Girona: 18, -2, 23

10. Levante: 18, -4, 23

11. Valencia: 18, 0, 22

12. Real Sociedad: 18, 0, 22

13. Eibar: 18, -4, 22

14. Celta Vigo: 17, +2, 21

15. Real Valladolid: 18, -4, 21

16. Leganes: 18, -5, 19

17. Villarreal: 18, -4, 17

18. Athletic Bilbao: 17, -8, 16

19. Rayo Vallecano: 18, -14, 16

20. Huesca: 18, -18, 11

Sunday Recap

Lionel Messi opened his account for 2019 after only 20 minutes against Getafe. The Barcelona captain reacted quickly to nutmeg goalkeeper David Soria before slotting the ball into an empty net:

Barcelona doubled their lead six minutes before half-time through Luis Suarez. The Uruguay international lashed home a brilliant volley to make it 2-0.

However, Getafe quickly hit back through Jaime Mata to go in just one goal down at the break. Vitorino Antunes's ball into the box was touched on by Angel Rodriguez to Mata to bundle home.

Getafe had a glorious chance to equalise in the second half. Mata went around goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen but then managed to miss the target with the goal gaping:

It was a huge let off for the league leaders who managed to see out the win. They picked up their first victory of 2019 and gain some breathing room at the top of the table.

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari was without the injured Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio for the visit of struggling Real Sociedad but still found no room in his starting XI for Isco:

The hosts then got off to the worst possible start at the Bernabeu. Casemiro conceded a penalty inside two minutes for a foul on Mikel Merino.

Willian Jose made no mistake from the spot, smashing his effort down the middle and into the roof of the net to put Sociedad 1-0 up.

Karim Benzema wasted a chance to equalise after 10 minutes. The Frenchman fired a low shot just wide, but otherwise Los Blancos created few chances in the first 45 minutes.

The visitors came out for the second half on the attack and went close to doubling their lead. Adnan Januzaj fired wide after a good run and Mikel Oyarzabal wasted two good opportunities.

Things then went from bad to worse for Real Madrid, as they lost Lucas Vazquez to a second yellow card for a tackle from behind on Merino.

Sports journalist Robbie Dunne felt it was harsh:

Solari responded by making an attacking change, bringing on Isco for Casemiro, and Real Madrid had a strong penalty shout when Vinicius Junior was brought down by goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

EiF questioned why VAR was not used to check the decision:

Rulli then saved well again from Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos, but Real Madrid continued to look vulnerable on the break and were caught out with eight minutes of normal time remaining.

Real Sociedad were allowed far too much time and space in midfield, resulting in Willian Jose crossing for Pardo to direct a header past Thibaut Courtois.

Football reporter Lee Roden offered his view on Los Blancos:

The defeat is Real Madrid's sixth in La Liga after only 18 games and means they are still searching for their first win in 2019 after two games played.

Sevilla and Atletico Madrid played out an entertaining draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium which saw both sides lose ground in the title race.

The hosts had the better of the first half and went close to an opening goal when Andre Silva's fierce shot hit the crossbar and flew to safety.

The pressure told on 37 minutes when Wissam Ben Yedder fired the hosts into a deserved lead. Daniel Carrico touched Jesus Navas' cross into his path, and the striker turned and shot past Jan Oblak.

However, Atletico Madrid ensured they went in level at the break thanks to a moment of magic from Antoine Griezmann.

The World Cup winner sent his free-kick from outside the penalty area over the wall and past a helpless Tomas Vaclik to make it 1-1 on 45 minutes:

Sevilla went close to restoring their lead early in the second half, but Pablo Sarabia's shot was saved by Oblak:

Ben Yedder fired another effort just off-target, while Griezmann was denied a late winner when clean through by Vaclik.

Football writer Sid Lowe offered a neat summary of the match:

The result means Atletico remain two points ahead of Sevilla but have now won just twice on the road all season in La Liga and will need to improve if they are to have any chance of catching Barcelona.