Jon Jones to Fight Anthony Smith at UFC 235

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Jon Jones already has his next opponent lined up.

According to TMZ Sports, he'll face Anthony Smith at UFC 235 in March, though it will be contingent upon the Nevada State Athletic Commission allowing the fight.

"Later this month, Jon Jones will file an application for licensure with the NSAC in order to compete at UFC 235 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 2," UFC President Dana White told TMZ. "Provided that license is granted, Jones will be defending his light heavyweight title against Anthony Smith in a five-round main event at the T-Mobile Arena."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.