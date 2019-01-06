Warriors, Kings Combine to Break NBA Record for Combined 3s in a Game

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. The Warriors won 127-123. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings combined to make 41 three-pointers in Saturday night's 127-123 win by the Warriors, a new NBA record. 

Steph Curry led the way with 10 three-pointers (on 20 attempts), while Sacramento's Buddy Hield splashed eight of his own on 13 tries.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

