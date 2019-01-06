Warriors, Kings Combine to Break NBA Record for Combined 3s in a Game

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings combined to make 41 three-pointers in Saturday night's 127-123 win by the Warriors, a new NBA record.

Steph Curry led the way with 10 three-pointers (on 20 attempts), while Sacramento's Buddy Hield splashed eight of his own on 13 tries.



