Warriors, Kings Combine to Break NBA Record for Combined 3s in a Game

Warriors, Kings Combine to Break NBA Record for Combined 3s in a GameJanuary 6, 2019
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings combined to make 41 three-pointers in Saturday night's 127-123 win by the Warriors, a new NBA record.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Steph splashed 10 triples as the Warriors and Kings set the all-time record for threes in a game (41) 💦 https://t.co/TAJK5IeYqv
Steph Curry led the way with 10 three-pointers (on 20 attempts), while Sacramento's Buddy Hield splashed eight of his own on 13 tries.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Brown: Butler Didn't Cross the Line