Tottenham vs. Chelsea: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for 2019 League Cup

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea go head-to-head when they clash in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

The Premier League powerhouses will be vying for a spot in the League Cup final, where they will face either Manchester City or Burton Albion on February 24.

Spurs sit third in the Premier League—four points and one place above Chelsea—ahead of the first leg, which could be the best chance either club has at silverware this season.

Chelsea were 4-2 victors when these two teams met in the semi-finals of the 2016-17 FA Cup—the last time they clashed outside league competition—but Spurs will look to illustrate their evolution since then come Tuesday.

Date: Tuesday, January 8

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK)

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur: Evens

Draw: 5-2

Chelsea: 5-2

Via Oddschecker.

Preview

Tottenham beat the Blues 3-1 both home and away in their two league meetings in 2018, an ideal response after suffering defeat in two of their three clashes in the previous calendar year.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino already got the better of Chelsea counterpart Maurizio Sarri in their first Premier League run-in, with the most recent of those 3-1 victories coming on November 24.

The north London club were dominant on that day and initially took a three-goal lead through Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, who is shortly due to leave for South Korea's Asian Cup.

It will be a big blow for Spurs to lose Son, who will depart for the tournament after Sunday's Premier League fixture against Manchester United, and Squawka recently put his recent impact into further detail:

The 26-year-old looks more likely to start for that reason, but Chelsea head coach Sarri faces some uncertainty in how he should set up his team.

Striker Alvaro Morata is in contention after scoring twice in the 2-0 FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but he fell short in the 0-0 stalemate against Southampton prior to that.

Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is also vying for a start after setting up both goals in the cup victory, and author Mark Worrall rallied against the recent rumours the winger could be sold, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

One man who won't be in action for Chelsea, though, is midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who suffered a recurrence of an existing back problem and could be sidelined for some time, per BBC 5 live Sport:

Spurs were emphatic in their FA Cup third-round tie on Friday when they thumped Tranmere Rovers 7-0 at Prenton Park.

Pochettino raised some eyebrows when he made the decision to bring striker Harry Kane from the bench when cruising 6-0, explaining afterwards that his choice was one of generosity, per ESPN:

Chelsea have rediscovered some defensive fortitude after keeping clean sheets in their last three games, although Kane's Spurs will be much more of a threat than Crystal Palace, Southampton and Forest.