The Rock: Giannis Antetokounmpo Doesn't 'Want This Smoke' in Wrestling Match

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Denver. Milwaukee won 121-114. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been putting Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on notice recently, but he may want to be careful with what he asks for, as the former WWE Superstar is ready for all challengers:

All of it was done in good fun, of course.

Earlier this week, the Greek Freak called out The Rock while the NBA star was in the gym with teammate Pat Connaughton:

That led to some high praise from the wrestler:

That would not be the end of their back-and-forth, though. The 6'11", 242-pound Antetokounmpo later (jokingly) said he would "kill" The Rock in a wrestling match:

Nothing like some friendly banter between two elite professionals.

A wrestling match probably won't occur, but it sounds like the two want to make a joint workout happen. In other words, stay tuned.    

Related

    Breaking Down the Tony Snell Play

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    Breaking Down the Tony Snell Play

    Behind the Buck Pass
    via Behind the Buck Pass

    This May Be as Talented as It Gets

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    This May Be as Talented as It Gets

    Dairyland Express
    via Dairyland Express

    Player Grades from 144-112 Win Over Hawks

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    Player Grades from 144-112 Win Over Hawks

    Behind the Buck Pass
    via Behind the Buck Pass

    3 Things to Watch for as Raptors Visit

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    3 Things to Watch for as Raptors Visit

    Behind the Buck Pass
    via Behind the Buck Pass