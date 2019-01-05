The Rock: Giannis Antetokounmpo Doesn't 'Want This Smoke' in Wrestling Match

The Rock: Giannis Antetokounmpo Doesn't 'Want This Smoke' in Wrestling MatchJanuary 5, 2019
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been putting Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on notice recently, but he may want to be careful with what he asks for, as the former WWE Superstar is ready for all challengers:
Dwayne Johnson @TheRock
“I’d kill him” 😂👊🏾 Love this dude. It’s why he’s an @NBA beast & the Bucks are #1 in the E. But you don’t want this smoke, cuz I will slap your lips off into next week, son. And by that I mean, let’s just get a workout in and enjoy some tequila after 😂🙏🏾👊🏾. https://t.co/gZcElqPYLd
All of it was done in good fun, of course.
Earlier this week, the Greek Freak called out The Rock while the NBA star was in the gym with teammate Pat Connaughton:
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Get out of the way, @TheRock. Giannis thinks he can lift more than you 💪 (via @Giannis_An34) https://t.co/pfrnCzdpW5
That led to some high praise from the wrestler:
Dwayne Johnson @TheRock
Haha just seeing this. My boys here are stroooong!! Good to see you’re bringing my Iron Paradise to the @NBA. It’s why you’re #1 in the East. @Giannis_An34 might be bionic. 👀 💪🏾👏🏾👊🏾 #GreekFreak #BloodSweatRespect @Bucks https://t.co/yCgwO9i2Bq
That would not be the end of their back-and-forth, though. The 6'11", 242-pound Antetokounmpo later (jokingly) said he would "kill" The Rock in a wrestling match:
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
"I smell what @TheRock is cookin! Big fan." Giannis on the challenge with @PlanetPat5 to The Rock: https://t.co/ByKlenn0e1
Nothing like some friendly banter between two elite professionals.
A wrestling match probably won't occur, but it sounds like the two want to make a joint workout happen. In other words, stay tuned.
