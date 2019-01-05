The Rock: Giannis Antetokounmpo Doesn't 'Want This Smoke' in Wrestling Match

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been putting Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on notice recently, but he may want to be careful with what he asks for, as the former WWE Superstar is ready for all challengers:

All of it was done in good fun, of course.

Earlier this week, the Greek Freak called out The Rock while the NBA star was in the gym with teammate Pat Connaughton:

That led to some high praise from the wrestler:

That would not be the end of their back-and-forth, though. The 6'11", 242-pound Antetokounmpo later (jokingly) said he would "kill" The Rock in a wrestling match:

Nothing like some friendly banter between two elite professionals.

A wrestling match probably won't occur, but it sounds like the two want to make a joint workout happen. In other words, stay tuned.