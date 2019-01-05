Kliff Kingsbury Could Reportedly Resign from USC to Interview for NFL HC Jobs

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2019

LUBBOCK, TX - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the field before the game against the Baylor Bears on November 24, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Baylor defeated Texas Tech 35-24. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)
John Weast/Getty Images

As USC does everything in its power to keep Kliff Kingsbury, he could leave his post as offensive coordinator to interview with NFL teams. 

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Kingsbury could resign from USC after athletic director Lynn Swann blocked multiple NFL franchises from speaking with the 39-year-old. 

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    CFP Director on Playoff Expansion: 'I Don't See It'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CFP Director on Playoff Expansion: 'I Don't See It'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    UAB to Be Honored with Parade in Birmingham

    College Football logo
    College Football

    UAB to Be Honored with Parade in Birmingham

    Kevin McGuire
    via CollegeFootballTalk

    USC Gets Another 5-Star WR Bru McCoy

    College Football logo
    College Football

    USC Gets Another 5-Star WR Bru McCoy

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    2019's No. 1 WR Jadon Hasselwood Commits to OU

    College Football logo
    College Football

    2019's No. 1 WR Jadon Hasselwood Commits to OU

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report