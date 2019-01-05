Kliff Kingsbury Could Reportedly Resign from USC to Interview for NFL HC Jobs

Kliff Kingsbury Could Reportedly Resign from USC to Interview for NFL HC JobsJanuary 5, 2019
John Weast/Getty Images
As USC does everything in its power to keep Kliff Kingsbury, he could leave his post as offensive coordinator to interview with NFL teams.
Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Kingsbury could resign from USC after athletic director Lynn Swann blocked multiple NFL franchises from speaking with the 39-year-old.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
