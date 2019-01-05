CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock on Playoff Expansion: 'I Don't See It'

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

College Football Playoff director Bill Hancock said "I don't see it" when asked on Saturday about the possibility of playoff expansion.

Per ESPN Senior Writer Heather Dinich, Hancock also said "the four-team format is extremely popular" and noted the current playoff is more well-liked than the old BCS, which routinely came under fire.

Playoff expansion has been a hot topic this year after Oklahoma held off Georgia and Ohio State in a heated three-team race for the final playoff spot. UCF was also held out of the playoff mix after finishing an undefeated regular season for the second straight year.

The issue with college football playoff expansion is that it could just keep going. Division I-FCS started at eight teams when it went to a playoff and is now at 24. Division II is at 28, and Division III is up to 40.

The NCAA men's basketball tournament was at 64 teams for years, but the field is now at 68.

There has been talk of pushing the Division I-FBS playoff to eight teams, but it's hard to envision that being a stopping point. We're only five years into a new system, and there's already consternation about the number of teams.

If the field expands to eight, what's stopping it from going to 12 or 16?

On the flip side, a case could be made that legitimate national title contenders are being left out. Ohio State looked like it could beat anyone not named Clemson or Alabama—the clear top two teams in the country—at times this season. Georgia nearly took down the Crimson Tide, and UCF—despite playing in the weaker American Athletic Conference—enjoyed another dominant offensive campaign.

Eight teams does seem like a good hypothetical stopping point, although expansion talk is now a yearly topic that only gets louder.

Hancock doesn't want more than four teams, but if there's pressure from other powers to get that done, momentum toward a move could develop.