Knicks News: Frank Ntilikina Could Miss as Much as 2 Weeks with Groin Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 29, 2019

New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale said Monday that guard Frank Ntilikina could miss as much as two weeks with a groin injury, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Ntilikina suffered the groin strain during Sunday's 106-97 loss to the Miami Heat.

Ntilikina's professional career has gotten off to a rough start. Drafted eighth overall by the Knicks in 2017, the 20-year-old has averaged just 5.9 points per game on 35.6 percent shooting over two seasons. He's ranked 339th out of 342 qualified players in player efficiency rating this year, per ESPN.

Ntilikina averaged 30.2 minutes per game over the first nine contests this season, but his role has since been reduced, as he is averaging 21.3 minutes per game on the season.

In fairness to Ntilikina, his NBA career is not yet two seasons old.

A rash of injuries suffered in the lead-in to the 2017-18 season also hindered his development: Ntilikina had a bruised right knee that forced him to miss the Orlando Summer League, and the same injury reappeared during the preseason. He has also endured groin injuries during each of his two offseasons.

On the court, Ntilikina is part of a losing franchise in constant turmoil. He's also had two head coaches in two seasons and has been moved around the backcourt; he's even played small forward.

Dan Devine of The Ringer offered some optimism on Ntilikina's defensive potential in a December piece:

"The jury is still out on what position Ntilikina will play, and if he can ever live up to his draft position, but there's still potential for the NBA sophomore to become a reliable defender. He's one of 43 players this season to spend at least 20 percent of his floor time defending point guards, 20 percent on shooting guards and 15 percent on small forwards. Such versatility remains valuable in an NBA where you can't have enough players who guard multiple perimeter positions."

For the time being, his minutes should be filled in part by Trey Burke, who is averaging 11.6 points per game. With Emmanuel Mudiay also on the shelf with a shoulder injury, Ntilikina is missing out on an opportunity to show that he can be a starting-caliber point guard in the NBA.

