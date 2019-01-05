Dirk Nowitzki Says Positive Reception from Celtics Fans Was 'Super Emotional'

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki said Friday he was moved by the positive response from Boston Celtics fans during his final visit to TD Garden as an opposing player.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com provided postgame comments from Nowitzki, who missed all 10 of his shots en route to a scoreless outing in the Mavs' 114-93 road loss.

"Yeah, I mean super sweet, super emotional," he said. "It's sweet when not only your home fans, but the fans on the road, that appreciate what you've done in the last two decades. I appreciate the fans of Boston and, unfortunately, really disappointed I couldn't even make one."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.