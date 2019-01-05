Dirk Nowitzki Says Positive Reception from Celtics Fans Was 'Super Emotional'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2019

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 4: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Boston Celtics on January 4, 2019 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki said Friday he was moved by the positive response from Boston Celtics fans during his final visit to TD Garden as an opposing player.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com provided postgame comments from Nowitzki, who missed all 10 of his shots en route to a scoreless outing in the Mavs' 114-93 road loss.

"Yeah, I mean super sweet, super emotional," he said. "It's sweet when not only your home fans, but the fans on the road, that appreciate what you've done in the last two decades. I appreciate the fans of Boston and, unfortunately, really disappointed I couldn't even make one."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

