Victor Wanyama's Agent Rules out January Roma Move for Spurs Midfielder

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Victor Wanyama's agent has said the midfielder will not leave Tottenham Hotspur in January and he has yet to speak to AS Roma director Monchi about his client.

Wanyama has been linked to the Giallorossi, and speculation of a winter move emerged in the Italian press in the last few days.

The Kenyan's representative, Ivan Modia Yanez, told LaRoma24.it (h/t Football Italia) it isn't happening: "There is no possibility of Victor leaving Tottenham in January, but we'll see after that. I have not had contact with Monchi regarding this issue."

The 27-year-old has started just a single Premier League match this season and made his last appearance against Crystal Palace on November 11. He's been sidelined with an injury, and Spurs' assistant manager Jesus Perez said he's working his way back, per Alasdair Gold of Football.london.

A lack of starts for the club in the last two seasons―he only made eight in the Premier League during the 2017-18 campaign―has fueled transfer speculation:

Wanyama joined Spurs in 2016 and played a major role in his first season in the capital. He's been overtaken by Moussa Sissoko in the pecking order, however, while manager Mauricio Pochettino has also used Eric Dier in a midfield role and reserved more minutes for Harry Winks and Mousa Dembele.

At the age of 27, Wanyama is in his prime and likely eager to play more. Per Transfermarkt.com, his contract runs until 2021, so he has limited leverage in exit negotiations.

A move certainly seems possible, especially if interested clubs are willing to pay good money. But due to his injury setbacks, such offers likely won't arrive in January.

A team like Roma won't splash the cash unless they're certain he's ready to contribute, and for that, he needs to play first.

Expect the Kenyan to depart Spurs in summer but no sooner.