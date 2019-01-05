Diego Maradona Released from Hospital, Daughter Says He's 'OK'

Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images

Football legend Diego Maradona was released from a Buenos Aires hospital after a health scare, and his daughter has confirmed her father is doing "OK."

Per Goal's Michael Plant, Dalma Maradona took to Twitter in response to a journalist who said the 58-year-old was in danger:

"You are saying things that are wrong!

"I do not know who gives you the info but it is serious, when it is something about health, that you say something that is not [true]!

"To all those who are really worried about my dad, I tell them that it is OK, that Gianni [another of Maradona's daughters] is there with him and that in a while he goes home.

"I would publish the photo they sent me but it is not my style to publish everything."

Goal also shared this video of the 1986 World Cup winner leaving the hospital:

