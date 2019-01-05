Watch: Victor Oladipo Caps Off Pacers-Bulls OT Thriller with Game-Winning 3

Watch: Victor Oladipo Caps Off Pacers-Bulls OT Thriller with Game-Winning 3January 5, 2019
Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s
Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑
4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List
Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry
Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo
D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50
Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge
CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming
NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos
The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped
Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season
Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer
Happy 30th to KD!
Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback
Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟
The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today
Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball
Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'
#JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒
11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics
Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo stuffed the stat sheet with 36 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 119-116 overtime win against the Chicago Bulls on Friday at United Center.
His most important moment occurred in the closing seconds, when he banked home a three-pointer with 1.2 seconds left for the victory. No word on whether Oladipo called "bank," but his eight-point spree in the final 1:30 gave the 26-12 Pacers their sixth straight win.
Indiana is now just 1.5 games back of the Milwaukee Bucks for the Eastern Conference lead.
Oladipo Plays the Hero as Pacers Battle vs. Bulls