Watch: Victor Oladipo Caps Off Pacers-Bulls OT Thriller with Game-Winning 3

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo stuffed the stat sheet with 36 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 119-116 overtime win against the Chicago Bulls on Friday at United Center.

His most important moment occurred in the closing seconds, when he banked home a three-pointer with 1.2 seconds left for the victory. No word on whether Oladipo called "bank," but his eight-point spree in the final 1:30 gave the 26-12 Pacers their sixth straight win.

Indiana is now just 1.5 games back of the Milwaukee Bucks for the Eastern Conference lead.