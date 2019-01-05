Watch: Victor Oladipo Caps Off Pacers-Bulls OT Thriller with Game-Winning 3

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 5, 2019

  1. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  2. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  3. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  4. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  5. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  6. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  7. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  8. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  9. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  10. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  11. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  12. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  13. Happy 30th to KD!

  14. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  15. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  16. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  17. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  18. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  19. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

  20. 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics

Right Arrow Icon

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo stuffed the stat sheet with 36 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 119-116 overtime win against the Chicago Bulls on Friday at United Center.

His most important moment occurred in the closing seconds, when he banked home a three-pointer with 1.2 seconds left for the victory. No word on whether Oladipo called "bank," but his eight-point spree in the final 1:30 gave the 26-12 Pacers their sixth straight win.

Indiana is now just 1.5 games back of the Milwaukee Bucks for the Eastern Conference lead.                        

Related

    Oladipo Plays the Hero as Pacers Battle vs. Bulls

    Indiana Pacers logo
    Indiana Pacers

    Oladipo Plays the Hero as Pacers Battle vs. Bulls

    J. Michael
    via Indianapolis Star

    Giannis Battling Harden in Epic MVP Race

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Battling Harden in Epic MVP Race

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Ideas Around Bradley Beal, Kevin Love Rumors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade Ideas Around Bradley Beal, Kevin Love Rumors

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    L2M Confirms KD Was Out of Bounds

    NBA logo
    NBA

    L2M Confirms KD Was Out of Bounds

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report