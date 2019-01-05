Army All-American Bowl 2019: Top Recruits Announcing Commitments at Game

Darren Abate/Associated Press

Recruiting season in college football is at full speed, and top all-star games draw many of the nation's top high school football players.

The Army All-American Bowl is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, and will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Those who play in this game have the opportunity to find out just where they stand in comparison to the other top players in the nation.

Several of those players are scheduled to make their college announcements on game day. In this piece we look at several of those players and the schools that they are most likely to choose.

2019 Army All-American Bowl Information

Date: Saturday, January 5

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Rosters

The rosters for the Army All-American Bowl can be found on the game's official website.

WR Jadon Haselwood, Cedar Grove, Georgia

This five-star recruit is one of the top players scheduled to play in San Antonio. He is 6'3" and 189 pounds, and he has the kind of length and reach that should allow to leap over defensive backs and make the catch. He also has the kind of quickness that allows him to separate from the defenders after making his moves. He needs to get stronger and more physical at the next level.

He has been heavily recruited by Oklahoma, Georgia and Miami, and 247Sports estimates that Oklahoma has a 93 percent chance of bringing in Haselwood.

WR Bru McCoy, Santa Ana, California

Another five-star recruit, McCoy has been a star player at Mater Dei, and he is listed as an athlete. There's no doubt that he fulfills that role, but he is clearly a talented wide receiver. McCoy checks in at 6'3" and 205 pounds, and he plays with good strength and regularly shows a burst when he is in traffic that allows him to get away from defenders.

He uses his body to shield defenders from the ball, but he will have to work on his speed if he wants to become a star at the next level.

McCoy has been recruited in a serious manner by USC and Texas, and 247Sports estimates that there is an 88 percent chance he signs with USC.

CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, Florida

The 6'1", 188-pound Stevenson is a four-star recruit who has excellent coverage skills. He has the kind of length that will allow him to cover top receivers and make plays on the ball. He also has the size and strength to make hard-hitting tackles on key plays. He has the aggressiveness to be an important factor on special teams.

Stevenson has great talent, but he will need to work on his technique at the next level. He has been recruited heavily by Georgia and Miami, and 247Sports estimated that there is an 86 percent chance that he will go to Georgia.

WR Kyle Ford, Orange, California

Ford is a five-star recruit who has the kind of size that many college coaches are looking for as he checks in at 6'2" and 212 pounds. Ford is not going to impress with blazing stopwatch speed, but he has enough competitive speed to be effective. He has big hands that should make him a dominant factor in the red zone, and he also has the strength to win the battle for the football.

Ford will have to work on his speed at the college level, but he already looks like a difference maker. Ford has been recruited by USC, Arizona, and Washington, and 247Sports estimates that USC has a 95 percent chance of signing him.

CB Marcus Banks, Houston, Texas

Banks is a four-star recruit who is 6'0" and 170 pounds, and has been timed at 4.54 in the 40. He has the skills needed to make big plays and the suddenness to turn a game around with special-teams plays. He has excellent natural talent, but he needs work in all areas of his technique to reach his potential at the college level.

Banks is being recruited by Alabama and Texas A&M, and 247Sports believes that there is a 69 percent chance he will sing with Alabama.

Recruiting information provided by 247sports.

Scouting information provided by ESPN.com.