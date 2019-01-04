Brent Grimes' Wife Miko Suggests Bucs Benched Him vs. Bears as Payback

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2019

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes (24) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Miko Grimes, the wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes, believes the team punished him in 2018 by making him focus on defending the top receivers for opposing teams. 

During an episode of her iHeartMiko Podcast (h/t ESPN.com's Jenna Laine), she suggested the Bucs benched Brent in the second half of a Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears because he didn't want to shadow Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown the previous week. 

"I think it was some bulls--t," Miko said. "I think it was some payback for you not wanting to shadow Antonio Brown."

Brent noted the coaches told him he was benched "because I was on my phone at halftimewhich was true because I'm on my phone every game of my career. I would say 50-60, no, probably 70 percent of the locker room is listening to their phone, looking at something on their phone."

He also mentioned the Buccaneers wanted him to do more work for not enough pay. 

"I just couldn't agree with it," Brent said. "It's just disrespectful. People who follow receivers all the time, unless they're on a rookie contract or trying to get paid, are usually making $13-15 million a year."

A 12-year NFL veteran, Brent earned $7 million in 2018 after agreeing to a one-year deal to return to the Bucs last offseason. 

Through Grimes' first two games this season, Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson noted he was one of three starting cornerbacks who were allowing a perfect quarterback rating (158.3) when targeted. 

Grimes appeared in 13 games with Tampa Bay, recording 48 combined tackles, six passes defensed and zero interceptions. 

Related

    Report: Gase to Interview for Packers HB Job

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Gase to Interview for Packers HB Job

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Gruden Informed He Will Return as Redskins HC in 2019

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gruden Informed He Will Return as Redskins HC in 2019

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bengals to Interview Bucs, Chiefs OCs for HC Job

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Report: Bengals to Interview Bucs, Chiefs OCs for HC Job

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    2018 NFL All-Pro Teams Announced

    NFL logo
    NFL

    2018 NFL All-Pro Teams Announced

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report