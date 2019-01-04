Jon Jones Watches Anthony Smith Film on Instagram After Fight Challenge

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is getting ready for Anthony Smith.

Jones put up an Instagram post on Friday that revealed the fighter is watching tape of Smith in advance of a presumed bout.

While nothing is set in stone yet, the two have been going back and forth following Jones' win over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 on Dec. 29.

The talking started in the FS1 UFC 232 post-fight show. Smith, who joined the FS1 panel, asked Jones what he was doing in July.

Among other comments, Jones replied: "I got you in July if that's what it's gonna be. I'm not worried about anyone."

The whole segment can be found below:

Smith later called Jones out on Twitter, and he seems intent on making this fight happen:

Smith is ranked third on UFC's light heavyweight list. The owner of a 31-13 record, the 30-year-old is coming off three straight wins, which include two knockouts and one submission. He also earned Performance of the Night honors for his last two matches.

The 31-year-old Jones, who beat Gustafsson by third-round knockout, is 23-1 with one no-contest. His only loss came via disqualification in 2009.   

