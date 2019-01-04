Conor McGregor, Girlfriend Dee Devlin Announce Birth of 2nd Child

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC star Conor McGregor announced Friday that his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, gave birth to their second child together.

McGregor took to Instagram to reveal the news: "Heading home with my two healthy babies and an energized and healthy SuperMam. 2019 is off to the best start! Thank you for the well wishes everybody!"

According to TMZ Sports, the name and sex of the baby hasn't yet been announced.

Devlin gave birth to the couple's first child, Conor McGregor Jr., on May 5, 2017.

The 30-year-old McGregor is in the midst of an indefinite ban from UFC due to the post-fight brawl involving him, Khabib Nurmagomedov and their camps at UFC 229 in October.

McGregor lost that bout by fourth-round submission to fall to 21-4 in his professional MMA career.