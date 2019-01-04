La Liga Table 2019: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 18 Results

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Espanyol ended a run of six straight La Liga defeats with a 1-0 win over Leganes on Friday thanks to Borja Iglesias's ninth-minute header

Elsewhere, 10-man Levante twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Girona.

Substitute Coke rescued a point for the hosts on 86 minutes. Levante had earlier gone a man down midway through the second half when Sergio Postigo was sent off.

Friday's Results

Levante 2-2 Girona

Espanyol 1-0 Leganes

La Liga Standings (matches played, goal difference and points)

1. Barcelona: 17, +29, 37

2. Atletico Madrid: 17, +13, 34

3. Sevilla: 17, +13, 32

4. Real Madrid: 17, +5, 30

5. Alaves: 17, +2, 28

6. Real Betis: 17, +1, 26

7. Getafe: 17, +5, 25

8. Espanyol: 18, -5, 24

9. Girona: 18, -2, 23

10. Levante: 18, -4, 23

11. Valencia: 17, +1, 22

12. Celta Vigo: 17, +2, 21

13. Real Valladolid: 17, -3, 21

14. Eibar: 17, -4, 21

15. Real Sociedad: 17, -2, 19

16. Leganes: 18, -5, 19

17. Villarreal: 17, -4, 16

18. Athletic Bilbao: 17, -8, 16

19. Rayo Vallecano: 17, -15, 13

20. Huesca: 17 -19, 8

Friday Recap

Girona enjoyed the better of the first half at Levante and made their dominance count on 31 minutes through striker Portu's third La Liga goal of the season.

Alex Granell caught the Leganes defence napping with a clever free-kick dinked over the wall, and Portu managed to latch on to the ball and hook it over goalkeeper Oier.

However, Levante were much improved after the break and immediately went on the attack. Goalkeeper Bono was forced into good saves from Jose Luis Morales and Tono.

The hosts were also grateful to Ramalho for denying Jason an equaliser with a brilliant tackle at the far post as he looked destined to convert Tono's low cross.

However, the pressure finally told just before the hour mark as Morales equalised. The striker cut inside and beat Bono with a low shot at his near post for his sixth La Liga goal of the season.

Levante then went a man down after Postigo was penalised for a push on Cristhian Stuani as he raced into the penalty area.

Aleix Garcia fired Girona in front with the resulting free-kick, his low shot flying past Oier and into the far corner:

However, Levante refused to give up and managed to level it up with just four minutes of normal time remaining. A free-kick was swung into the penalty area and Coke was on hand to bundle it home.

Friday's other La Liga match saw Espanyol take just nine minutes to open the scoring against Leganes at the RCDE Stadium.

David Lopez spotted goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar well off his line and tried his luck with a shot from distance. His effort hit the crossbar but fell to Iglesias to head into an empty net:

Espanyol could have extended their lead in the first half. Leo Baptistao headed a deep cross just wide on the half-hour mark, while Iglesias lashed a shot just off-target from inside the penalty area.

Leganes struggled to carve out chances but did go close through Nabil El Zhar on 75 minutes, but he could not get his effort on target.

The visitors' misery was compounded in stoppage time when Gerard Gumbau picked up a second yellow card for a high foot on Hernan Perez.

The result sees Espanyol move into eighth place in La Liga, while Leganes remain just three points off the relegation zone and face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey next.