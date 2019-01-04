Dolphins Head Coach Rumors: Interview Requested with Saints DC Dennis Allen

The Miami Dolphins have requested an interview with New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen for their vacant head coaching position, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Miami is looking to replace Adam Gase, who was fired after going 23-25 in three seasons at the helm, including 7-9 in 2018.

        

