Robert Covington Out 'Extended Period' with Ankle Injury; Tom Thibodeau Says

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 30: Robert Covington #33 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on December 30, 2018 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Robert Covington is expected to miss an extended period of time due to a bone bruise, coach Tom Thibodeau announced on Friday.

Per The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, it is not known how much time Covington will miss, but the injury is not expected to require surgery.

Covington left Monday night's 123-114 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans after an opponent fell on his right leg. He was initially listed as questionable for Wednesday night's contest with right ankle soreness but was later ruled out as the result of a right knee injury.

Now, it appears he will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Covington started the season with the Philadelphia 76ers but was sent to Minnesota in November in the Jimmy Butler trade. The 28-year-old forward is averaging a career-high 14.5 points on 43.3 percent shooting, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game in 22 appearances as a member of the Timberwolves.

He has quickly become a key part of the team's rotation by providing both defense and three-point shooting (37.2 percent), among other things. 

With Covington sidelined against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, rookie Josh Okogie was inserted into the starting lineup.

Losing Covington for any period of time would be a big blow to a Minnesota squad that is trying to get its season on track. Just a year removed from snapping a 13-season playoff drought, the Timberwolves (17-21) own the third-worst record in the Western Conference and are four games back of the eighth spot.

Related

    Kyrie Is Making a Serious Case for MVP

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Is Making a Serious Case for MVP

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Power Rankings: Bucks Surging Ahead of the Pack

    Minnesota Timberwolves logo
    Minnesota Timberwolves

    NBA Power Rankings: Bucks Surging Ahead of the Pack

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Ideas from the Latest NBA Buzz

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade Ideas from the Latest NBA Buzz

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Harden Now MVP Favorite 💰

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Now MVP Favorite 💰

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report