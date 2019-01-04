Robert Covington Out 'Extended Period' with Ankle Injury; Tom Thibodeau Says

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Robert Covington is expected to miss an extended period of time due to a bone bruise, coach Tom Thibodeau announced on Friday.

Per The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, it is not known how much time Covington will miss, but the injury is not expected to require surgery.

Covington left Monday night's 123-114 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans after an opponent fell on his right leg. He was initially listed as questionable for Wednesday night's contest with right ankle soreness but was later ruled out as the result of a right knee injury.

Now, it appears he will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Covington started the season with the Philadelphia 76ers but was sent to Minnesota in November in the Jimmy Butler trade. The 28-year-old forward is averaging a career-high 14.5 points on 43.3 percent shooting, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game in 22 appearances as a member of the Timberwolves.

He has quickly become a key part of the team's rotation by providing both defense and three-point shooting (37.2 percent), among other things.

With Covington sidelined against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, rookie Josh Okogie was inserted into the starting lineup.

Losing Covington for any period of time would be a big blow to a Minnesota squad that is trying to get its season on track. Just a year removed from snapping a 13-season playoff drought, the Timberwolves (17-21) own the third-worst record in the Western Conference and are four games back of the eighth spot.