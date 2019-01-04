Nathaniel Clyne Joins Bournemouth from Liverpool on 6-Month Loan

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne has agreed to join Bournemouth on loan and will spend the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign at the Vitality Stadium.

The Reds announced the temporary departure on Friday:



The Cherries' official website posted comments from Clyne upon making the move south (via afcbTV): "I'm really excited by this opportunity. It's great chance for me to come and play football. I've spoken to the manager and we've talked about what we can achieve for the remainder of the season. It's a great club with a great story. I can't wait to get going."

Clyne became the second Liverpool player to join Bournemouth on Friday, with Dominic Solanke making the switch on a permanent basis.

Clyne, 27, has fallen down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp and made his first Premier League appearance of the season in December's 3-1 victory over Manchester United following an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Joe Gomez has been the other name in rotation for the right-back spot this term, and journalist David Maddock explained he's expected to reclaim his place in the coming weeks:

Bournemouth recently lost right-back Simon Francis to injury for the rest of the season, and BBC Sport mentioned he could be sidelined for up to nine months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament. Adam Smith, another right-back option, also had surgery in November and isn't expected to return for three months.

Eddie Howe tried Jordon Ibe at right wing-back in the recent 4-1 defeat at Manchester United, though Junior Stanislas fared better when tried in a similar role during the 3-3 draw against Watford.

Goal's Neil Jones appeared taken aback by Liverpool's decision:

After his display against United, Klopp relegated Clyne back to the bench, from which he played only 18 minutes in his next three outings. As noted by Maddock, Fabinho and James Milner also have experience in the full-back positions.

Clyne joined the Reds from Southampton in July 2015 for £12.5 million. There's no details of an option for Bournemouth to make the loan deal permanent in the summer.