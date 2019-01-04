Dominic Solanke Joins Bournemouth from Liverpool in Permanent Transfer

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Dominic Solanke has completed a move from Liverpool to Bournemouth, joining the Cherries on a permanent basis.

The Reds announced the news via Twitter:

Solanke explained why he joined Bournemouth to afcbTV, per the club's official website:

"I think the club is going somewhere. Over the past few years, they have been really good in the Premier League and had some good positional finishes as well. I think it’s a good club to be at, especially for someone of my age.

"I spoke with the manager this morning [Friday]. He is a really nice guy. From playing and watching the Premier League, I know the sort of manager he is. I was excited to meet him and am really looking forward to working with him and seeing what he’s about."

Solanke was expected to leave Anfield in January due to a lack of playing time, but a loan move seemed more likely.

According to the Echo's James Pearce, Bournemouth will pay £19 million for the 21-year-old:

The Mirror's David Maddock reported there may be an option in the deal, so Solankecould still return to Anfield:

Sportswriter Kristan Heneage noted the switch to Bournemouth came about quickly:

A product of the Chelsea academy, Solanke moved to Anfield in 2017 after his Blues contract expired. He rarely played for the first team, with manager Jurgen Klopp relying heavily on the trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in attack and Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi providing backup.

Solanke has been a productive member of several England youth teams and won last year's Under-20 World Cup. The striker still ranks as an intriguing talent, and per sportswriter Daniel Storey, he was always likely to net the Reds a hefty profit even if he didn't become a contributor:

Bournemouth have invested in several players in similar situations, like former Chelsea starlet Nathan Ake and former Liverpool man Jordon Ibe. The club needed a long-term solution at the striker position to replace 36-year-old Jermain Defoe, who is expected to join Rangers, per the Guardian's Stuart James.