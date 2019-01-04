Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi Lead KPMG's Most Valuable Footballers

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2019

BELGRADE, SERBIA - DECEMBER 11: Kylian Mbappe (L) and Neymar (R) of Paris Saint-Germain celebrate after the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Red Star Belgrade and Paris Saint-Germain at Rajko Mitic Stadium on December 11, 2018 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are the two most valuable players in world football, according to a KPMG study.

Neymar tops the list with a value of €229.1 million (£206.5 million), Mbappe is said to be worth €215 million (£193.8 million), and Barcelona's Lionel Messi completes the podium at €203.3 million (£183.2 million). 

Premier League players then dominate the remainder of the top 10, with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (€168.3 million, £151.6 million) at No. 4, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane (€151.1 million, £136.1 million) at No. 5, Chelsea's Eden Hazard (€148.2 million, £133.5 million) at No. 6, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (€129.4 million, £116.6 million) at No. 7 and Manchester United's Paul Pogba (€119.3 million, £107.5 million) at No. 9.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 22: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta de Vigo at Camp Nou on December 22, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid is valued eighth-highest on the planet at €125.6 million (£113.2 million), while Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho (€118.2 million, £106.5 million) came in at No. 10.

Conspicuous by his absence is Cristiano Ronaldo, who slots in at No. 12 with a valuation of €107.3 million (£96.4 million).

Ronaldo's age (34 on Feb. 5) is likely one of the key factors he is down the list. The Portuguese superstar finished just behind Messi, 31, as top scorer for club and country in 2018:

But he is unlikely to make another big-money move in his career after switching from Real Madrid to Juventus for £99.2 million in the summer.

PSG have spent a huge amount to end up with the two most valuable players in the world. And according to KPMG, Neymar and Mbappe are both now worth more than what the French giants paid for them in the first place—€222 million and €180 million, respectively.

The same is also true for the remainder of the top 10—most notably Salah, who cost Liverpool just €39 million in 2017. However, Barcelona paid £142 million to sign Coutinho from Liverpool a year ago.

